Asian tigers buoyed by chips, electric vehicle optimism and strong fundamentals

South Korean and Taiwan equities have been among the best-performing globally thus far in the fourth quarter this year, and we believe, for good reason, say Dina Ting, CFA, Head of Global Index Portfolio Management, and Marcus Weyerer, CFA, Senior ETF Investment Strategist, at Franklin Templeton. While their Asian Tiger peers Singapore and Hong Kong returned between 2% and 9% during the quarter, South Korea and Taiwan are up 17% and 12%, respectively. Broad emerging markets have risen just under 5%. The primary factors driving the recent surge in relative performance appear to be: •...