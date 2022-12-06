Global 'trend' for investment managers to grow assets with third party marketing - survey

The global third party marketing (TPM) landscape shows the industry is responding to the changing needs of clients and markets with more relevant strategies and robust business models, according to Insight Discovery's second annual research study on TPM companies based in the UK, Europe and Asia. A growing number of investment management companies are using TPMs- 206 TPM firms exist across both EMEA and APAC (51 in the UK, 108 EU, 30 APAC and 17 Middle East). In a challenging investment environment for traditional asset managers, the focus of TPM firms is on building relevant, resilie...