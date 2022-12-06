Bank Syz to offer Swiss-based cryptocurrency services

Bank Syz is to offer cryptocurrency custody and trading services to its growing Swiss and international client base. In a statement on 5 December it said the new setup enables the safekeeping and trading of four major cryptocurrencies for clients: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK). In launching its new offering, ‘Syz Crypto', Bank Syz has selected Taurus, the European digital asset infrastructure for banks, and its custody solution Taurus-Protect, to secure its clients' cryptocurrencies. It further said it has also "created a team of dedicated expe...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes