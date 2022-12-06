Bank Syz to offer Swiss-based cryptocurrency services

Bank Syz is to offer cryptocurrency custody and trading services to its growing Swiss and international client base. In a statement on 5 December it said the new setup enables the safekeeping and trading of four major cryptocurrencies for clients: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK). In launching its new offering, ‘Syz Crypto', Bank Syz has selected Taurus, the European digital asset infrastructure for banks, and its custody solution Taurus-Protect, to secure its clients' cryptocurrencies. It further said it has also "created a team of dedicated expe...