EU, APAC & UK provide best opportunities for life sector expansion, says AILO report

EU, Asia Pacific and UK provide the best opportunities for expansion in the life industry, according to a report commissioned by the Association for International Life Offices (AILO). It's Future Visions 2022 report, which is based on an annual survey conducted by Milliman on behalf of AILO, provides analysis across four key areas - strategy, markets, regulatory and hot topics facing the industry. In response to which regions respondents thought provided the best opportunities for expansion, the results showed a big bounce back regarding opinions about the UK since the 2021 survey. ...