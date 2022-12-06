Phoenix Group to deliver £1.2bn in new business for 2022

Phoenix Group predicts it will achieve £1.2bn in new business long-term cash generation for 2022, according to its latest trading statement. It said it would also likely deliver 2022 cash generation at the top end of its target range of £1.3bn to £1.4bn. The statement was released ahead of the business's capital markets day later (6 December), at which it said it would outline its progress on building the firm's organic growth and give an update on its future plans. The statement added Phoenix Group was setting its first incremental new business long-term cash generation target of ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes