DWS terminates Russia ETF

DWS is set to terminate its Russia ETF, following the fund's suspension after the Russian invasion of Ukraine has "rendered [it] impractical". The Xtrackers MSCI Russia Capped Swap UCITS ETF will see a final index calculation on 16 December before a compulsory redemption on 19 December. The ETF will then delist from the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse and Borsa Italiana on 20 December. Additionally, the MSCI announced that the fund's benchmarked, MSCI Russia Issuers Capped 25% index, which was suspended on 1 March after the invasion of Ukraine is going to be discontinued fr...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes