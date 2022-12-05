DWS terminates Russia ETF

DWS is set to terminate its Russia ETF, following the fund's suspension after the Russian invasion of Ukraine has "rendered [it] impractical". The Xtrackers MSCI Russia Capped Swap UCITS ETF will see a final index calculation on 16 December before a compulsory redemption on 19 December. The ETF will then delist from the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse and Borsa Italiana on 20 December. Additionally, the MSCI announced that the fund's benchmarked, MSCI Russia Issuers Capped 25% index, which was suspended on 1 March after the invasion of Ukraine is going to be discontinued fr...