LGT Wealth Management promotes head of portfolio management to CIO

UK-based firm LGT Wealth Management has appointed Sanjay Rijhsinghani as its next chief investment officer. Rijhsinghani will replace Jonathan Marriott on 1 January 2023 when he retires after more than nine years at the company and forty years in the industry. In a statement released today (5 December), LGT said this handover had been planned for some time as part of a broader succession strategy. The soon to be CIO is currently head of portfolio management at LGT and a founding partner in the business. CBI severely downgrades UK growth forecast He has worked on the investmen...