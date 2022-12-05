Corporate due diligence and beneficial owners - what the EU did next

A recent decision by the ECJ arguably contradicts two decades' worth of anti-money laundering initiatives. Where does this leave investors and the teams conducting due diligence on their behalf? Emily Kupers, a forensics and business intelligence consultant at Gateley Omega, discusses what lies ahead. Since its inception, the beneficial owner register requirement of the EU's Money Laundering Directive has divided opinion. For the people and entities whose data was now accessible to the public, it represented intrusion at the click of a button and with little cost or reason. However, f...