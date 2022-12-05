Corporate due diligence and beneficial owners - what the EU did next

A recent decision by the ECJ arguably contradicts two decades' worth of anti-money laundering initiatives. Where does this leave investors and the teams conducting due diligence on their behalf? Emily Kupers, a forensics and business intelligence consultant at Gateley Omega, discusses what lies ahead. Since its inception, the beneficial owner register requirement of the EU's Money Laundering Directive has divided opinion. For the people and entities whose data was now accessible to the public, it represented intrusion at the click of a button and with little cost or reason. However, f...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes