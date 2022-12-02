Zurich completes legacy sale of Italian life and pensions business

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) said on 1 December that its subsidiary Zurich Investments Life S.p.A. had completed the sale of its life and pensions back book, composed of both traditional and unit-linked policies, to the Portuguese insurance company GamaLife - Companhia de Seguros de Vida, S.A. (GamaLife). In the statement it said the transaction does not change contractual obligations toward policyholders and distributors and that Zurich would continue to offer innovative protection and unit-linked solutions to customers in Italy. The transaction resulted in an uplift of 8% to the ...