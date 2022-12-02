Multi-asset portfolio managers Craig and Patel exit Quilter Investors

Paul Craig and Hinesh Patel, co-managers of Quilter Investors' £7bn Cirilium Active portfolio range, are set to leave the firm and hand the reins to Ian Jensen-Humphreys and Sacha Chorley. Craig, who joined the firm in 2014, has decided to pursue a career outside of the firm, but will stay in the business until Q2 2023 to ensure a smooth transition. Jensen-Humphreys and Chorley, who already run the £2bn Cirilium Blend range, will be expanding their portfolio management responsibilities across the Cirilium Active and Passive portfolios. Chorley has been part of Quilter's multi-asse...