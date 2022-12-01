Scottish Widows backs Solvency II reform

Scottish Widows has announced its support for a series of reform packages for the regulation of insurance companies in the UK under Solvency II. The reform packages intend to introduce a "simpler, clearer, and much more tailored regime" and cut the required risk margin significantly, with a 65% cut for long-term life insurance business. It also aims to increase investment flexibility by overhauling eligibility rules for the matching adjustments. In a meeting held by the provider today (1 December), Craig Thornton, chief investment officer at Scottish Widows, will discuss with the c...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes