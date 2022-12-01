UK's over 50s want to retire abroad amid cost of living crisis

The UK's cost of living crisis is prompting a growing number of Britain's over 50s to consider living overseas during their retirement, according to a poll conducted by deVere Group. A total of 64% of those surveyed by deVere Group have ‘seriously considered', ‘are thinking about', or ‘would be tempted' to retire abroad - a jump from the 59% who said that they will consider leaving the UK in a similar survey carried out five years ago. The top five countries being considered as possible destinations for relocation in retirement are Spain, Australia, France, Thailand and Mexico. Acc...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes