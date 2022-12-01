UK's over 50s want to retire abroad amid cost of living crisis

The UK's cost of living crisis is prompting a growing number of Britain's over 50s to consider living overseas during their retirement, according to a poll conducted by deVere Group. A total of 64% of those surveyed by deVere Group have ‘seriously considered', ‘are thinking about', or ‘would be tempted' to retire abroad - a jump from the 59% who said that they will consider leaving the UK in a similar survey carried out five years ago. The top five countries being considered as possible destinations for relocation in retirement are Spain, Australia, France, Thailand and Mexico. Acc...