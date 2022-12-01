Over two-thirds of Singapore and HK millennials see responsible investing as a 'priority'

Over two-thirds (70%) of millennials in Singapore and Hong Kong now say responsible investing is a priority for them, up 6% from 2021, reveals a new St. James's Place (SJP) Asia study on wealth management approaches between older and younger investors. The study looked at how millennial investors in Singapore and Hong Kong between 25-39 years old view and approach wealth creation, management and financial planning as a barometer for future trends. The findings also covered trends around sustainable investing and areas such as retirement planning and intergenerational wealth transfer....