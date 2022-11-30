Janus Henderson poaches chief responsibility officer from AllianceBernstein

Janus Henderson has appointed Michelle Dunstan as chief responsible officer to oversee the firm's corporate responsibility and responsible investing efforts. Effective from 9 January 2023, Dunstan will drive the integration of appropriate sustainable practices across the firm, working closely with the existing ESG teams to define its approach and frameworks. Based in the US, she will report to CEO Ali Dibadj. Dunstan spent the last eighteen years in a variety of roles at AllianceBernstein, including global equities portfolio manager and senior research analyst, and most recently as ch...