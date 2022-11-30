Top ten cities rated by expats revealed in extensive annual survey

InterNations, the world's largest expat community with more than 4.5 million members, yesterday (29 November) published its Expat City Ranking 2022. It is based on the annual Expat Insider survey, which is one of the most extensive surveys about living and working abroad. This year, 11,970 expats participated in the survey. In 2022, 50 cities around the globe were analysed in the Expat City Ranking, offering in-depth information about five areas of expat life: Quality of Life, Ease of Settling In, Working Abroad, Personal Finance, and the new Expat Essentials, which covers digital li...