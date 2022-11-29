Abrdn to use email encryption to protect adviser communications

Abrdn has adopted Origo's Unipass Mailock, a secure email service which works with the Unipass identity system to help keep provider and advisers' email communications safe. Financial technology firm Origo said that more organisations were in discussions about implementing the service later this year, demonstrating a growing awareness about the need for email security to protect against the threat of cybercrime. Origo's Unipass Mailock service uses advanced encryption to protect the email in transit and to ensure both the sender and recipient can authenticate each other's identity, w...