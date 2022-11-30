UK regulator warns of unauthorised life insurer

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a warning for customers against using Great Western Bank to obtain life insurance. The regulator warned customers that the company is currently operating without authorisation and as such poses a risk to consumers it may target. The firm also operates under the trading style International Trust Union Bank, which has a duplicated website. It lists contact addresses in London and Burnley on both sites. When accessing the website, Great Western Bank portrays itself as a financial service offering life insurance alongside other general ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes