UK regulator warns of unauthorised life insurer

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a warning for customers against using Great Western Bank to obtain life insurance. The regulator warned customers that the company is currently operating without authorisation and as such poses a risk to consumers it may target. The firm also operates under the trading style International Trust Union Bank, which has a duplicated website. It lists contact addresses in London and Burnley on both sites. When accessing the website, Great Western Bank portrays itself as a financial service offering life insurance alongside other general ...