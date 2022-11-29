Bahamas attorney general attacks 'gross oversimplification' of FTX blame critics  

Bahamas attorney general Ryan Pinder has called any attempt to lay the entirety of the blame for FTX debacle on this nation a "gross oversimplification of reality." Pinder, during a national address on behalf of the government on the FTX developments he said: "Any attempt to lay the entirety of this debacle at the feet of The Bahamas because FTX is headquartered here would be a gross oversimplification of reality." He highlighted that Alameda Research, a crypto trading firm owned by FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried, was not regulated in The Bahamas and that to the extent Alameda Resear...