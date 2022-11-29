Post Ukraine conflict investment opportunities 

At the time of writing the conflict in Ukraine continues to become ever more intractable, bloody and bitter. For many investors this will be too early to be even thinking about investment opportunities after the war ends, says David Amaryan, founder, Balchug Capital. However, as an Armenian investor with 20 years of experience in investing in the former Soviet Union, I believe it is prudent for investors in the region to look to the future. Our underlying philosophy remains simple. Everything, even global volatility and wars, has a beginning, a middle and an end. It may be that the ...