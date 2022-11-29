iM Global Partner opens managed futures fund to European investors

iM Global Partner has launched a version of its US future markets funds for European investors to access. Working with Dynamic Beta investments, the sub-manager of the new product, the company has put out the iMGP DBi Managed Futures fund. This strategy has already been available to US investors for more than three years and increasing its assets under management by more than 1,000% in the past 12 months, according to iM Global Partner, now at $1bn in assets under management. The new fund will replicate the pre-fee/pre-trading cost returns of 20 leading managed futures hedge funds ...
