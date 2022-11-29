PM Rishi Sunak states 'golden era' of UK and China relations is over

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the self-described "golden era" between China and the UK "is over". Speaking at the Lord Mayor's Banquet yesterday (28 November), Sunak said the UK needs to evolve its approach to China. Sunak had been called out by Alice Kearns, the UK's chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, earlier in the day on fulfilling his campaign promise of setting his new China policies. In the address last night, Sunak said that as well as this relationship, the "naïve idea that trade would automatically lead to political and social reform" was also finished...