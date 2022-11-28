Top 10 fintech hubs in the world revealed 

San Francisco leads the way in the global fintech industry with the highest amount of available funding at nearly £204bn, as well as 4,326 investors and 46 fintech unicorns, beating every other city analysed by embedded-lending platform Fluro. The research findings on the top cities across the world comes as the global fintech market is set to reach a worth of $310bn by the end of 2022, To reveal which city is the fintech hub of the world, Fluro analysed a series of metrics including the number of fintech companies per city, total funding amount available and the number of investors ...