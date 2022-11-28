Final rules and dates on £49m British Steel redress confirmed by the FCA

Communications from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on its final rules for a redress scheme for those in the former British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) show almost half of the advice provided to members was unsuitable. The regulator laid out its final rules for redress today (28 November) over five years on from the incident which saw 8,000 British Steel workers - around 18% of eligible BSPS scheme members - transfer their benefits out of the old defined benefit (DB) scheme to the less lucrative defined contribution alternative after receiving financial advice. "We have consult...