Final rules and dates on £49m British Steel redress confirmed by the FCA

Communications from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on its final rules for a redress scheme for those in the former British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) show almost half of the advice provided to members was unsuitable. The regulator laid out its final rules for redress today (28 November) over five years on from the incident which saw 8,000 British Steel workers - around 18% of eligible BSPS scheme members - transfer their benefits out of the old defined benefit (DB) scheme to the less lucrative defined contribution alternative after receiving financial advice. "We have consult...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes