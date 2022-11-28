Neuberger Berman receives licence to run mutual fund business in mainland China

Neuberger Berman Fund Management (China) Ltd said on 25 November it had obtained a business licence from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), making it the second newly-established, wholly foreign-owned fund management company allowed to conduct mutual fund business in China. "We are honoured to now be able to broadly serve Chinese investors in local markets. Our long-term investment performance and ESG leadership were at the core of our mutual fund company application", the company said in a social media statement. Neuberger Berman first applied to set up a China mutua...
