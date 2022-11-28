State Street cuts fees on emerging markets ETF

State Street Global Advisors has more than halved the total expense ratio of its emerging markets ETF. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF will see its TER fall from 0.42% to 0.18%, trimming 24 basis points from the fund. The move, which comes into effect from 5 December, will be accompanied by an updated supplement for the 11-year-old fund. Deep Dive: 'This time is different' for emerging market equities Tracking the MSIC Emerging Markets index, the fund comprises 1,308 holdings, with China, India, Taiwan and Korea each representing more than 10% of the ETF. The ETF's large...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes