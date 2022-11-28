State Street cuts fees on emerging markets ETF

State Street Global Advisors has more than halved the total expense ratio of its emerging markets ETF. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF will see its TER fall from 0.42% to 0.18%, trimming 24 basis points from the fund. The move, which comes into effect from 5 December, will be accompanied by an updated supplement for the 11-year-old fund. Deep Dive: 'This time is different' for emerging market equities Tracking the MSIC Emerging Markets index, the fund comprises 1,308 holdings, with China, India, Taiwan and Korea each representing more than 10% of the ETF. The ETF's large...