French regulator seeks record fine for H2O AM and decade-long ban for its chief

French regulator the Autorité des Marchés Financiers has set out recommendations against H2O Asset Management following the fallout from Lars Windhorst-linked illiquid bonds, seeking more than €90m in fines. The record amount would see the asset manager fined €75m, with co-founder and chief executive Bruno Crastes fined €15m, alongside a further €3m for chief investment officer Vincent Chailley. This comes more than two years after H2O AM suspended a trio of funds at the request of the AMF, owing to its "significant exposure" to private securities which were tied to German financier L...