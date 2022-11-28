EU warned of regulatory failure on securitisation

The European Commission has been accused of "undermining the competitiveness of European financial institutions" by failing to act on securitisation reform. A joint letter from a group of nine organisations representing key participants in the European securitisation market has warned the stalling was leading to a "strategic loss to the European financial system". As the macroeconomic environment continues to worsen, the letter recommended urgent targeted measures to support securitisation, such as adjustments to securitisation-related calibrations and mandates for more risk sensitive...