Advisers are focused on the need to change their business models if they are to attract the next generation of clients, a new industry research paper from independent consultants AKG shows. Its research found 91% of advisers recognise the need to develop different types of service and fee models in order to work with different client age groups and segments while also making use of new technology, the paper ‘NextGen or LostGen? - The need to develop new client acquisition strategies', says. Around half (50%) of advisers identified the cost-of-living crisis as the biggest barrier to ch...