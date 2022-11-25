Bahamas regulator hits back at FTX 'inaccurate' accusations 

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has hit back at collapsed crypto exchange FTX's accusations that the country had directed unauthorized access to transfer assets off the platform after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the US. The regulator said in a statement on 23 November that the allegations were  "intemperate and inaccurate," and said it had sought the order from the country's Supreme Court to protect the embattled exchange's digital assets against "the risks associated with hacking and compromise." The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said: "Given the nature of ...

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

People Moves: DIFC Insurance Association, Stonehage Fleming, Praxis, Pacific AM, Oak Group 

Irish Funds calls for 'maximum' regulatory alignment between UK and EU 