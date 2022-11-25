Bahamas regulator hits back at FTX 'inaccurate' accusations 

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has hit back at collapsed crypto exchange FTX's accusations that the country had directed unauthorized access to transfer assets off the platform after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the US. The regulator said in a statement on 23 November that the allegations were "intemperate and inaccurate," and said it had sought the order from the country's Supreme Court to protect the embattled exchange's digital assets against "the risks associated with hacking and compromise." The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said: "Given the nature of ...