People Moves: DIFC Insurance Association, Stonehage Fleming, Praxis, Pacific AM, Oak Group 

DIFC Insurance Association The DIFC Insurance Association (DIFCIA) has appointed Simon Price as its CEO, officially joining on 1 December 2022. The DIFCIA serves as the representative body and ideas hub for an important sector of the DIFC community and is the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates Philip Story, chairman of the DIFCIA, said: "The DIFCIA is delighted to be able to appoint Simon Price as the new CEO. Simon brings a huge amount of international and UAE experience to the role, he has worked closely with the DIFC in his previous roles on major projects and he und...