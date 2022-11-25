Crown dependencies and BOTs mull 'sea change' ECJ ruling on public registers

The implications of the huge decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union to back anonymity for registers of beneficial owners are gradually unfolding on the British Overseas territories and Crown Dependencies. Some of those jurisdictions had already done consultations, and the majority have in place plans to set up publicly available registers of beneficial ownership in 2023. But Alessia Paoletto, Partner at Withersworldwide, said in a briefing note: "It will now be interesting to see how such a sea change will affect jurisdictions beyond the EU's shores, and what chang...