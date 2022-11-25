Amundi downgrades raft of ESG funds 

Amundi is reclassifying its entire €19bn Paris-Aligned Benchmark and Climate Transition Benchmark ETF range in an industry trending change that is sweeping across the ESG space. The downgrades on the 29 ETFs are part of a wider reclassification by Amundi which will see the bulk of around 100 Article 9 funds switch to Article 8. Amundi said it welcomed regulation around responsible investing but cited uncertainty around its application. "The current regulatory framework does not yet allow the financial industry to respond in a uniform manner as to what should be considered ‘sustai...