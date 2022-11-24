DWS head of investment division and former CIO Kreuzkamp exits firm after 24 years

Stefan Kreuzkamp, head of the investment division and former CIO of DWS, will be leaving the company by the end of 2022, after 24 years. The firm said Kreuzkamp had agreed to the company's request to prematurely terminate his contract, which runs until the beginning of 2024, to "make room" for the new management team. Back in September, he made a raft of changes to the management structure of the investment division, including the appointment of Björn Jesch as global chief investment officer, Fiona Bassett as head of the newly-created systematic solutions and implementation platform...