Invesco strengthens ESG criteria for corporate bond and emerging markets ETFs

Invesco has updated the investment policy and implemented index methodology changes of a set of corporate bond and emerging markets ETFs in an effort to strengthen their ESG criteria. Effective from 30 November, the firm will update the investment policy of the Invesco GBP Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF, Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF and the Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Universal Screened UCITS ETF to include ESG as an underlying strategy. Invesco revamps raft of funds Under the new investment policy, the firm said the funds may now hold some securities "wh...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes