Invesco strengthens ESG criteria for corporate bond and emerging markets ETFs

Invesco has updated the investment policy and implemented index methodology changes of a set of corporate bond and emerging markets ETFs in an effort to strengthen their ESG criteria. Effective from 30 November, the firm will update the investment policy of the Invesco GBP Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF, Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF and the Invesco MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Universal Screened UCITS ETF to include ESG as an underlying strategy. Invesco revamps raft of funds Under the new investment policy, the firm said the funds may now hold some securities "wh...