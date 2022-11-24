Investment volatility cited as key concern for advisers' clients 

New research conducted by Canada Life reveals that two-thirds (65%) of advisers' clients are most concerned about investment volatility, significantly ahead of the fifth (22%) who cite inflation as their clients' main concern. The survey, conducted among 159 advisers during Canada Life adviser roadshow events in September and October 2022, found that clients are currently less concerned about having sufficient retirement income (9%) and intergenerational wealth planning (3%). Shelley Greenwood, head of investment proposition, wealth at Canada Life said: "Given both the constant headli...