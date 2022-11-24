Syz Group opens its first Latin America wealth office

Mark Battersby
Syz Group has received its "investment advisor" license to open a new office in Montevideo, Uruguay.  The decision to establish a physical presence in Latin America was made in order to respond to a growing client demand as well as a strategic will from Bank Syz to further develop its footprint in the region.  The new Montevideo office will be headed by managing director Rodolfo Rodriguez who has worked for Syz Group since 2016, most recently as deputy head of Latam. Located in the Zonamerica free trade zone of Montevideo, the new entity, Syz Wealth Management, will focus on providing...

