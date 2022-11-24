Man AHL launches its first climate-focused systematic fund

Man AHL, Man Group's diversified quantitative investment engine, has launched its first systematic Article 9 fund. Man AHL TargetClimate is a risk-managed, multi-asset fund that invests in assets aligned with the transition to a low-carbon economy. It is categorised as an Article 9 fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), and is Man AHL's first Article 9 fund, as well as Man Group's first systematic Article 9 fund. Using a data-driven approach, the team at Man AHL leverage multiple data sources and the expertise of Man Group's Responsible Investment (RI) an...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes