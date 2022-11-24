Man AHL launches its first climate-focused systematic fund

Man AHL, Man Group's diversified quantitative investment engine, has launched its first systematic Article 9 fund. Man AHL TargetClimate is a risk-managed, multi-asset fund that invests in assets aligned with the transition to a low-carbon economy. It is categorised as an Article 9 fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), and is Man AHL's first Article 9 fund, as well as Man Group's first systematic Article 9 fund. Using a data-driven approach, the team at Man AHL leverage multiple data sources and the expertise of Man Group's Responsible Investment (RI) an...