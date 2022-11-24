UK Government under fresh pressure to keep EU rules

A wider ranging alliance from the business, union, legal and environmental sectors has called on the government to ditch plans to remove a large number of EU-derived rules from the UK by the end of next year. Such a move would "cause significant confusion and disruption" for businesses, workers, consumers and conservationists, it has said, according to the Financial Times. The dozen or so organisations calling for the U-turn include the Institute of Directors, Trades Union Congress and Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development. Roger Barker, director of policy and governance...