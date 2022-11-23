FE fundinfo CEO Hamish Purdey departs

Chief executive of FE fundinfo Hamish Purdey has stepped down from his role after less than three years. Purdey joined the firm in March 2020 and has overseen a variety of acquisitions during his tenure, including FundConnect, Zenith Group and the Center for Social and Sustainable Products. He stepped down from the role on 1 November 2022, and his next career move is currently unknown. FE Investments head of ESG to leave FE fundinfo after six months Purdey will be temporarily replaced by chair David Blumer while a permanent successor is found. Blumer joined the firm at the sa...
