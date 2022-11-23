Goldman Sachs fined $4m over ESG fund claims

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) for policies and procedures failures related to ESG investments. The asset management firm agreed to pay a $4m penalty to settle the SEC complaint that involved two mutual funds and one separately managed account strategy that were marketed as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments. The SEC said that from 2017 to 2020 the company had failed to have any written policies and procedures for ESG research in one product, and once policies and procedures were established, it failed t...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes