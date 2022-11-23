Ox Capital Management launches ex-Japan Asian equities fund

Ox Capital Management has launched the OxCap Dynamic Asia UCITS fund investing in Asian equities excluding Japan. It will hold a concentrated portfolio of 30 to 50 stocks, focused on technology, healthcare, financials, and consumer discretionary sectors. The fund will focus on Asia ex-Japan equities with the flexibility to invest up to 20% of net asset value in non-Asian equities. Standard fees on the fund are 75bps for the annual management charges (AMC) and the ongoing fund charge (OCF) is 90bps. There is also a founder programme with lower fees of 55bps for the AMC and an OCF o...