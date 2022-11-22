Blacktower makes key hires for expansion of Cayman Islands wealth arm 

Blacktower Financial Management Cayman, provider of financial services and independent wealth management advice, has added two new experienced industry executives to its team, Jim McLean and Chris Shaw, as part of its expansion of services, footprint, and licensing in the region. Both will be working alongside group executive director, Ally Kerr, who oversees the operations of Blacktower Cayman. McLean, who becomes head of private wealth, has an extensive track record in financial services going back to 1974, working with Barclays, AXA, Coutts, and Fidelity Cayman. His area of e...