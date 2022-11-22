M&G Investments manager Eric Lonergan departs after 16 years

M&G Investments is making management shifts within its multi-asset team, with fund manager Eric Lonergan set to leave the firm after 16 years. The multi-asset manager began at the firm in June 2006, having previously worked as a managing director and head of economics and strategy for a decade at Cazenove. Tony Finding will replace Lonergan as lead manager on the £770m M&G Episode Growth fund, with Craig Simpson retaining his role as co-manager on the fund. Meanwhile, Simpson will become lead manager of the £830m M&G Managed Growth fund, taking over from Dave Fishwick, head of macr...
