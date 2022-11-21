JP Morgan is still the most systemically important bank in the world

JP Morgan continues to be the world's most systemically important bank revealed by the latest rankings from the G20's Financial Stability Board on 21 November. The 2022 list of globally systemic banks (G-SIBs) is based on end-2021 data and an assessment methodology designed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), which was revised in 2018. The revised methodology is applied for the first time this year. The 30 banks on the list remain the same as the 2021 list, with JP Morgan placed in what the board classifies as the highest bucket. One bank has moved to a higher b...