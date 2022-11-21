HSBC names Citibank veteran to head wealth and personal banking in Singapore

HSBC has named Ashmita Acharya as head of wealth and personal banking (WPB), Singapore, with effect from 18 January 2023. Acharya joins HSBC from Citibank where she has built 20 years of international banking experience. She was most recently retail banking head for Singapore, where she was responsible for wealth management and mortgage business growth in the city state. Prior to that, she was Asia Pacific Head of Retail Segments, leading acquisition, segment proposition, client engagement and analytics for all 17 businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East regions. ...