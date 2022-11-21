UK plunges from 'top to fourth' rated market by sovereign investors in decade-long study

The UK has fallen from sovereign investors' favourite market to fourth favourite, according to a special tenth anniversary edition of the Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study. In 2014, the UK ranked as the most desirable destination for sovereign investors' capital, but has since fallen behind the US, India, and Germany respectively. Invesco's study, which is based on data collected over the past ten years, charts sovereigns' rise to highly influential public institutions who are assuming a leadership role commensurate with their scale and importance as global investors. ...