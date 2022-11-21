UK plunges from 'top to fourth' rated market by sovereign investors in decade-long study

The UK has fallen from sovereign investors' favourite market to fourth favourite, according to a special tenth anniversary edition of the Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study. In 2014, the UK ranked as the most desirable destination for sovereign investors' capital, but has since fallen behind the US, India, and Germany respectively. Invesco's study, which is based on data collected over the past ten years, charts sovereigns' rise to highly influential public institutions who are assuming a leadership role commensurate with their scale and importance as global investors. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes