Neuberger Berman to wind down £178m NB Global Monthly Income fund

The board of the Neuberger Berman Global Monthly Income fund plans to wind-down the portfolio due expectedly to shrinking assets, it said in a London Stock Exchange announcement today (21 November). Following a review of the company's strategy and future prospects, the board has decided not to implement its semi-annual cash exit facility in December and instead request approval by shareholders to place the trust into a managed wind-down. The board previously announced in September 2020 that if the trust's NAV dropped beneath £150m in the future, it would propose a wind-down. As at...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes