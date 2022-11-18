People Moves: Singlife with Aviva, JTC, Amundi, BNY Mellon IM, Evelyn Partners  

Singlife with Aviva Singlife with Aviva has appointed Allen Kuo as its group deputy chief investment officer. He will strengthen specialist skills within the investment office and provide leadership and guidance as Singlife bolsters its asset management capabilities. Based in Singapore, he will also oversee the implementation of Singlife's sustainable investment strategy, reaffirming the company's drive to championing ESG mandates. He brings with him over two decades of investment and risk management experience across multiple asset classes — specialising in quantitative finance ...