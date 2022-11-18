UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt defends non-dom regime after no action taken

Jeremy Hunt defended the non-dom regime when he was questioned on the BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning (18 November). He was asked why he did not do anything about the UK's non-dom tax status in yesterday's Autumn Statement. The chancellor said the Treasury did not give him estimates on how much abolishing the non-dom tax status would raise and added that he would prefer the super rich "stayed here and spent their money here". He said: "They said to me that they were very unsure about the figures that were being bandied around, as far as the savings were concerned. "L...