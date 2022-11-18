UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt defends non-dom regime after no action taken

Jeremy Hunt defended the non-dom regime when he was questioned on the BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning (18 November). He was asked why he did not do anything about the UK's non-dom tax status in yesterday's Autumn Statement. The chancellor said the Treasury did not give him estimates on how much abolishing the non-dom tax status would raise and added that he would prefer the super rich "stayed here and spent their money here". He said: "They said to me that they were very unsure about the figures that were being bandied around, as far as the savings were concerned. "L...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes