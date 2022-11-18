Bahamas regulator 'urgently assumes control' of FTX digital assets

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas under the authority of an order made by the Caribbean archipelago's Supreme Court, directed the transfer of all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets Ltd. to a digital wallet controlled by the Commission for safekeeping. "Urgent interim regulatory action was necessary to protect the interests of clients and creditors of FDM", the regulator said in a statement on 17 November. Under the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act, 2020, the Commission has the authority to apply for a judicial order to protect the interests of clients or custome...